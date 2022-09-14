Undungeon Arrives September 29 for Switch and PS4 - News

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Laughing Machines announced the pixel art action RPG, Undungeon, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on September 29 for $19.99 / £15.49 / €16.79.

The game first released for the Xbox One and PC via Steam and GOG in November 2021.

Undungeon is a science fiction role-playing adventure with exquisite pixel art visuals. Travel through space and time and make difficult choices in an attempt to reconstruct the Multiverse that is being shattered to pieces by a devastating cataclysm.

Colorful Pixel Art Aesthetics

We have invested countless hours in drawing and animating environments and characters by hand.

Mind-Bending Science-Fiction Story

Undungeon is set in Multiverse, where seven dimensions find themselves on the verge of virulent turmoil. You are Void: a messenger created by your dimension and sent to an ancient city of Archaban to collect six seals that belong to other worlds. As you travel through space and time, the Multiverse gets rocked by a devastating cataclysm of unknown nature, leaving you stranded in a barren alien land. Our game includes over 150 000 words of text and dialogue. Decisions you make during your journey can have enormous consequences on the ending.

Heated Real-Time Combat

Loot organs from enemies or craft them from organic matter to give your body various powerful abilities. The Core is the main viral organ of your body you can enhance and customize, allowing for different builds: from recruiting companions to tank to applying damage-over-time / critical damage.

Vast Open World

Explore distant lands beyond belief and meet their exotic inhabitants—merchants and bandits going about their lives regardless of where you go. You can trade with locals, recruit them to help you in battles, or even destroy their camps.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

