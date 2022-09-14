The Rumble Fish 2 Launches December 2 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher 3goo and developer Dimps announced The Rumble Fish 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on December 8.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Rumble Fish is a 2D fighting game. The arcade version was developed in 2004. The arcade version of The Rumble Fish 2 came out in 2005, introducing new game mechanics and characters. It gained popularity with its sleek 2D visuals powered by S.M.A. (Smooth Model Animation), fascinating characters and strategic gameplay using two types of gauges. The game series has a cult following and is still played in tournaments. Worth noting the series has never been released outside of Japan.

Story

It is the end of the 20th century… A large-scale natural disaster struck the eastern area of a nation. It wiped out the financial sector and resulted in a staggering loss of life.

At the dawn of the 21st century, the conglomerate PROBE-NEXUS, commonly known as Probe, began reconstruction efforts in that eastern area. Colossal capital and cutting-edge technology was poured into rebuilding it. Skyscrapers that put the old high-rises to shame along with the world’s biggest shopping mall and recreational facilities. This was the dazzling birth of a symbol for the new century. It was christened Zone Prime.

And now, in an undeveloped sector of its western block, there was an area known as the slums…

Battle Mechanics Polished to a Shine by a Legendary Studio Known for Fighters

The first original fighting game from Dimps, known for being involved in a number of other fighting games. It has continued to attract fighting game fans since its release in 2005 with mechanics that use two gauges—one for offense and one for defense—and slick 2D visuals powered by S.M.A. (Smooth Model Animation).

New Features for Console / PC Provide a Modern Gameplay Experience

The console and PC versions contains new features such as an Online Versus Mode—a first for the series. It uses Rollback Netcode, which corrects lag between players, making for a streamlined experience online. And with 16:9 wide-screen support, artificial intelligence, and a training mode, you can fully enjoy this game in the comfort of your own home.

Main Game Modes

Arcade

Survival

Time Attack

Versus Mode

Training

Gallery

