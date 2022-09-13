Project EVE Renamed Stellar Blade, to Launch in 2023 for PS5 - News

posted 8 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the Shift Up-developed Project EVE has been renamed to Stellar Blade. The action game will launch for the PlayStation 5 in 2023.

View the story trailer below:

Read details on the game via PlayStation Blog below:

This is our second encounter since the PlayStation Showcase back in September 2021. I am beyond ecstatic to reveal the official name for our game, previously called Project Eve, and share new trailer unveiling new characters and their roles in this story.

And I present to you the official title that encompasses Eve’s stylish action and her long and winding adventure…

The meaning of Stellar Blade

The title is a combination of “Stellar,” which signifies stars in Latin, and “Blade,” which defines Eve’s existence.

Where the point of that blade will lead you to, that’s entirely up to you.

Mankind’s last remaining city on Earth, Xion

Eve and her comrades land on the surface to reclaim the extinct Earth and cross paths with a survivor named Adam. Eve is then led by Adam to the last surviving city, Xion, where she meets the elder of the town Orcal and is told many stories. In order to serve her mission to save Earth, Eve develops close relationships with the key members of Xion and contributes to rebuilding the city.

On a mission to save Earth from the NA:tive, Eve is also faced with helping out the citizens of Xion. Whether you will help the survivors or not, depends purely on your decision as the player.

Action-packed battles against fierce bosses

Stellar Blade introduces action combat that require deflecting and evading the NA:tives’ attack at a precise timing that will also connect to combos and unique skills. Throughout the game, you will arm yourself with unique Beta Skills and intense Burst Skills, which I promise will be pleasing to the eye.

Brace yourselves… Bosses’ strengths are on a completely different level compared to the common NA:tives, offering a challenging and strategic combat encounter.

All these actions will allow you to further immerse yourself into the story and understand Eve’s emotions.

Get ready to embark on a journey with our powerful protagonist, Eve!

Thank you for your continued support and interest.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

