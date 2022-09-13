Pikmin 4 Announced for Switch, Launches in 2023 - News

Nintendo during today's Nintendo Direct has announced Pikmin 4 for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in 2023.

The first sneak peek at the next game in the Pikmin franchise revealed a tranquil park and a napping Bulborb, but it was still missing one important element… Pikmin! Where could they be? More details about this new title for Nintendo Switch will be revealed ahead of its 2023 launch.

