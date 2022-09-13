Tunic Headed to Switch on September 27 - News

Developer Finji during today's Nintendo Direct announced Tunic will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 27. This is the same day the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions will launch.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in March 2022.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Explore a land filled with lost legends, ancient powers, and ferocious monsters in TUNIC, an isometric action game about a small fox on a big adventure. Stranded on a mysterious beach, armed with only your own curiosity, you will confront colossal beasts, collect strange and powerful items, and unravel long-lost secrets.

Explore a hostile and intricately-connected world of shady forests, sprawling ruins, and labyrinthine catacombs.

Fight mighty bosses deep beneath the earth, high above the clouds, and in places stranger still.

Collect the missing manual pages, bursting with hints and original full-color illustrations.

Discover hidden treasures to help you on your way.

Unearth secret relics, secret techniques, secret puzzles, and… listen, there’s a lot of secrets!

Featuring sound design by Power Up Audio (Celeste, Darkest Dungeon, Subnautica: Below Zero).

Darkest Dungeon, Subnautica: Below Zero). And an original soundtrack by Lifeformed (Dustforce, Double Fine Adventure).

Keep your wits about you and be brave, little fox!

