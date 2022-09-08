EA Announces New Battlefield Studio Led by Halo Co-Creator - News

Electronic Arts announced the formation of a new studio based in Kirkland, Washington called Ridgeline Games. The new developer is led by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, and will focus on developing a narrative campaign set in the Battlefield universe.

“It is a great honor to have the opportunity to collaborate with DICE and Ripple Effect and lead the charge on expanding the narrative, storytelling and character development opportunities in the Battlefield series," said Game Director and head of Ridgeline Games Marcus Lehto.

Respawn founder and head of the Battlefield franchise Vince Zampella added, "We’re continuing to invest in the future of the franchise by bringing in new talent and perspectives. With Marcus and his team at Ridgeline Games joining the world-class global team we have already in place, Battlefield is in the strongest position to succeed."

Ridgeline Games is focused on building a diverse studio and creating a work-life balance is a priority. Lehto and the team are looking forward to " tell stories and take players on incredible adventures that are only possible within the Battlefield universe."

