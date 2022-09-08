Cannon Dancer Arrives in Early 2023 for All Major Consoles - News

/ 306 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Publisher ININ Games announced the arcade side-scrolling action platformer, Canon Dancer, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in early 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

After being released during the 90s fighting-game hype Cannon Dancer, also known as Osman in the United States, slowly began to fade out of arcades due to the small number of units. Over the years, the title became a video game legend, with fans around the globe interested in getting their hands on it. Almost 30 years later, ININ Games has teamed up with two key members of the original development team to finally bring the game to modern home consoles: the game designer Kouichi Yotsui (also known as “Isuke” and famous for his work on Strider) and the artist Takashi Kogure (better known as “Utata Kiyoshi”).

Cannon Dancer is an action jump-and-run game set in a dystopian late 21st century, in which the world is under the control of a single federal government. One day, a new threat known as “Abdullah the Slaver”—an evil sorceress who wants to take control of the world—appears, causing widespread terror and panic. This fear incites the abandonment of all economic activity and corruption in the government, which now undermines the foundations of society itself. Judicial Affairs Director, Jack Layzon, fears the worst and summons a lone assassin.

The player controls a Cannon Dancer called Kirin; a top-class agent in a mercenary unit known as “Teki,” and a highly skilled martial arts fighter. As he travels, he has to face not only Abdullah the Slaver and the government forces but also the other members of the Teki, who want him dead for personal reasons.

Ported on modern consoles for the first time in history.

Classic retro games mechanics, praised for their speed and agility.

A total of six stages set in different, exotic locations.

Three different types of power-ups.

Tons of bosses and enemies.

Variety of wondrous retro scenarios and graphics with bright and even psychedelic colors, related to the final bosses of each stage.

Rewind feature.

Save and Load feature.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles