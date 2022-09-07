GrimGrimoire OnceMore Launches in Spring 2023 for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

/ 537 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

NIS America announced GrimGrimoire OnceMore will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in the Americas and Europe in Spring 2023. It will support English and Japanese audio, and English text.

GrimGrimoire OnceMore is a remaster of the PS2 real-time strategy game and is available now in Japan for the PS4 and Switch.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From the developers at Vanillaware, the classic PlayStation 2 strategy game GrimGrimoire is being remastered with brand-new features to explore!

Join aspiring mage Lillet Blan on her journey within the Silver Star Tower, a renowned academy for magicians. All is not what it seems inside the tower walls—mysteries, monsters, and menaces lurk about. Harness the power of magic to dispel the secrets hidden within the tower and discover the truth of the Silver Star Tower once more!

Spellbinding Strategy

Magical fantasy meets real-time strategy in this beautifully drawn adventure, filled with classic Vanillaware charm!

Enchanted Enhancements

GrimGrimoire OnceMore expands on the Vanillaware classic with a brand new skill tree, improved user interface, art gallery, and so much more!

Alluring Augmentations

Experience the bewitching adventures of Lillet Blan, now with remastered graphics and beautifully hand-drawn visuals in high definition.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles