God of War Ragnarok Gameplay Video Features Dwarven Realm Svartalfheim

posted 5 hours ago

A new gameplay video for God of War Ragnarok has been released by Game Informer that showcases a first look at the dwarven realm, Svartalfheim.

The video provides a look into how Sony Santa Monica's lead level designer James Riding and level designer Jon Hickenbottom brought Svartalfheim to life.

"We wanted to evolve the gameplay in the level spaces – more variety and verticality. In Svartalfheim, you’ve got a lot of places that you go to all within one realm. It’s so much content," said Riding.

View the gameplay video below:

God of War Ragnarok will launch for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9.

