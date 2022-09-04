Saints Row Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

posted 10 hours ago

Saints Row has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 28, 2022.

The RPG, Soul Hackers 2, is the one other new release in the to p10. It debuted in eighth place.

Grand Theft Auto V shot up the charts from fourth to second place, while Nintendo Switch Sports jumped from sixth to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe raced up two spots to fourth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Saints Row - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops III Madden NFL 23 Dishonored Soul Hackers 2 - NEW Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

