God of War Ragnarok Gameplay Video Features New Combat Abilities

A new gameplay video for God of War Ragnarok has been released by Game Informer that showcases a first look at the new combat abilities Kratos and Atreus are able to use. This includes the upgrades to the Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos.

Lead combat designers Mihir Sheth and Denny Yeh previously stated the combat lets the player "play with your food."

"That’s an internal philosophy that we’ve had since back in the day," Sheth said at the time. "Kratos plays with his food. We tried to create systems you want to engage with that are fun, very playful, lots of different routes. And when we looked at the combat in the last game, we were like, ‘We can push this further; we can find new toys and ways of playing with enemies and strategies.’ That’s been the guiding principle more than anything else."

View the gameplay video below:

Triangle attacks are called "Weapon Signature Moves" and depending on whether you have the Leviathan Axe or Blades of Chaos, Kratos will can infuse the weapon with ice or fire. The elemental moves are called "Frost Awaken" and "Whiplash" and do extra damage.

The shield also plays a bigger role in the game as there are new Dauntless and Stonewall Shields. When you parry at the last second by using the Dauntless Shield it will glow a red that lets the player know they can use a "smash that tosses and stuns enemies." The Stonewall Shield has been designed for people who are "tank-lovers that prefer slower-paced bouts." Kratos can't parry while using the Stonewall Shield.

God of War Ragnarok will launch for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9.

