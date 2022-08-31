Two Sam & Max Remasters Headed to PS4 on September 29 - News

Skunkape Games announced Sam & Max Save the World Remastered and Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered will launch for the PlayStation 4 on September 29.

Sam & Max Save the World Remastered released for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and GOG in December 2020, and for the Xbox One in August 2021. Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered released for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG in December 2021.

View the PS4 trailer below:

Read details on the remasters below:

Sam and Max, the self-proclaimed Freelance Police, are a dog and rabbity-thing team who fight crime… sort of. Sam is a six-foot-dog in a suit with a nose for justice (just don’t call him McGruff, or he might bite you). Max is a hyperkinetic lagomorph with no internal filter and an insatiable hunger for chaos. Together they save the world—sometimes on purpose—in the weirdest, silliest ways possible.

In Sam & Max Save the World, a mind-control scheme involving washed-up child stars spirals to encompass the media, the mafia, the United States government, and the internet—building up to an out-of-this-world finale.

Meanwhile, Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space pits our heroes against Santa Claus, the Bermuda Triangle, an emo vampire, a time-traveling trio, and Satan himself—but you’ll never guess who’s *really* calling the shots.

Skunkape’s remasters spruce up Sam and Max’s episodic adventures with higher resolution graphics, dynamic lighting, improved lip sync, remastered audio, and a number of aesthetic and quality-of-life tweaks that make these classic games look beautiful and play smoothly on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

