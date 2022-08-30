Gungrave G.O.R.E Might Be Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One - News

/ 163 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Prime Matter and developer Studio Iggymob's third-person action shooter, Gungrave G.O.R.E, might be coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one for Xbox consoles, PC, and Cloud. This is according to an email sent by Xbox and reported by Twitter users in Europe.

The game has yet to be officially announced for Xbox Game Pass, however, the email mentions it alongside multiple games already confirmed coming to service like High on Life and Pentiment.

It is possible Gungrave G.O.R.E being mentioned for Xbox Game Pass might have been an error as it has only been mentioned in an email newsletter sent by European Game Pass.

Gungrave G.O.R.E will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 22.

According to an Xbox newsletter sent out today, Gungrave G.O.R.E. is coming Day One to Xbox Game Pass (Console, PC, Cloud); a stylish third-person action shooter.



It's not clear if this is just a mistake.https://t.co/VuXo6DXmvW pic.twitter.com/LjojoCXBq3 — Klobrille (@klobrille) August 29, 2022

Gungrave G.O.R.E. might be coming to Game Pass on release, according to a promotional e-mail from Xbox.



The game is featured among a list of other Game Pass titles like High on Life and Pentiment in an e-mail headlined "check out these favorite games on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate." pic.twitter.com/Y9rLDyPk5w — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) August 29, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles