Pentiment Launches November 15 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Obsidian Entertainment announced Pentiment will launch for Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on November 15.

Explore history in the modern time through the style of illuminated manuscripts and early modern woodcuts. Pentiment is a narrative-adventure game set in 16th century upper Bavaria in the time of the Holy Roman Empire. You will take on the role of Andreas Maler, a very clever journeyman artist who gets caught up in a series of murders and scandals that spans 25 years in the fictional town of Tassing and Kiersau Abbey.

It will be up to you to decide Andreas’ choices, from his educational background and lifestyle to how he investigates the murders that happen around him. From sneaking into the abbey library late at night to look at secret documents, to playing a round of a tavern’s favorite card game to get information from those who are playing, it’s up to you to choose how to use the precious time you’re given to investigate the suspects. Every decision and accusation Andreas makes carries consequences that will impact the tightly-knit Alpine community for generations to come.

Players who will be joining us at Gamescom this week will be able to get the first look at Pentiment where it will be playable on the show floor. Starting after the events of the first murder in the game, Gamescom attendees will have to choose which one of three leads they have to follow up on to start working on their suspect list. What they do with their time and how they use it is up to them, but what will unravel from their choices and how it will lead to justice will unfold with the full release on November 15.

