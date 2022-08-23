Quantic Dream Announces Narrative-Driven Adventure Game Under The Waves - News

Publisher Quantic Dream and developer Parallel Studio have announced narrative-driven adventure game, Under The Waves, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2023.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Under The Waves is a narrative-driven adventure game about the engulfing power of grief. Set in the depths of the North Sea in a techno-futuristic 1970s, professional diver Stan is struggling to overcome a life-changing loss and embrace a new future. The isolation of the deep sea is a fitting manifestation of his state of mind, and as Stan retreads further into his self-imposed solitude, he starts to experience strange events far beneath the waves. He will eventually have to make a difficult choice… stay lost in the depths forever, or break free to the surface and to the rest of his life.

A love letter to the oceans, Under The Waves invites you to dive into a gorgeous underwater world, brought to life in a poetic blend of cinematic visuals and poignant storytelling. Live a gripping story through Stan’s eyes and guide him through an unforeseen series of events that will bring him deeper and deeper into the abyss, the reflection of his own psyche.

Wander the vast seabed piloting Stan’s submarine and encounter the beautiful wildlife, Stan’s only company while he’s trapped in his own mind. Explore caves, wrecks, and underwater plants with Stan’s special wetsuit, following the mysterious manifestations of his memories, to find a way back to the surface and save his life. Collect materials and craft equipment that will help Stan navigate further on this self-discovery expedition. You will have to dare get off the beaten track to experience mesmerizing moments and reveal more about the tragic past he is trying to escape…

A Surreal Voyage Under the Waves

Live a poetic underwater adventure about a man trying to overcome his traumatic past and save his own life, both literally and figuratively. Will Stan ever reach the surface again?

Explore the Depths of the Sea

Pilot your submarine over the abyss and swim your way through caves, wrecks, and submerged plants in search of backstory pieces, salvageable waste, collectibles, and more. Craft equipment to help Stan explore further.

Witness the Beauty of the Ocean

Dive through gorgeous underwater environments, from unfathomable depths to retro-futuristic facilities, immersed in a contemplative ambiance brought to life by an atmospheric soundtrack.

A Unique Setting Full of Mysteries

Discover an alternate reality of the year 1979 where retro, science-fiction, and fantasy flow together in beautifully-rendered graphics.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

