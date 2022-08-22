Gravity Rush Movie Reportedly in the Works - News

A movie based on 2012's Gravity Rush is in development at PlayStation Productions and Scott Free Productions, according to a report from Deadline.

Anna Mastro (Secret Society of Second Born Royals) will direct the movie and Emily Jerome (Panopticon) is set to write the script.

It isn't known who will produce the Gravity Rush film and it isn't clear if PlayStation Productions will distribute it.

Gravity Rush is an action-adventure game released for the PlayStation Vita in 2012, while a high-definition remaster released for the PlayStation 4 in 2015 in Japan and 2016 worldwide. A sequel, Gravity Rush 2, released for the PlayStation 4 in 2017.

