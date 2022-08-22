Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh Arrives in 2023 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Microids and developer Pendulo Studios announced Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2023.

"Being able to work on an adaptation of the famous Belgian reporter’s adventure is a delight," said Microids CEO Stephane Longeard. "We started working on the game a few years ago and we cannot wait to show more to our players worldwide. If I had one thing to add, I’d say that we’ll do everything in our power to pay tribute to Herge’s work and offer the fans the adaptation of their dreams."

Moulinsart director Nick Rodwell added, "The production of a new immersive video game for PC and consoles carries the adventure legacy of the most famous reporter. Our ambition is first and foremost entertaining and friendly to please the whole family. Microids is the perfect partner to accompany Tintin for this new adventure!"

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Inspired by an iconic adventure from the comic book series The Adventures of Tintin created by Herge selling more than 275 million units worldwide, this new video game will sign the return of the famous reporter to the interactive medium thanks to a dynamic co-production by Moulinsart and Microids.

Tintin and his faithful dog Snowy will set sail for incredible adventures! After meeting with the Egyptologist Sophocles Sarcophagus during a Mediterranean cruise, the famous reporter decides to investigate the Pharaoh Kih-Oskh’s tomb. What terrible secret does the tomb hide? From Egypt to India and Arabia, Tintin and Snowy will follow a lead on narcotics trafficking all the way to the far east.

This new adventure game will immerse players into the captivating comic book’s universe and make them the heroes of an epic action adventure masterpiece. With an art direction faithful to Herge’s drawings, this game is lining up to be a jubilant adaptation!

