PlayStation Sued for £5 billion as Claims Say it 'Ripped Off Customers'

Sony PlayStation is being sued for £5 billion in a collective action against the gaming company for allegations it "ripped off its customers" due to overpriced games and in-game purchases.

The lawsuit has been introduced by consumer rights campaigner Alex Neill and claims Sony abused its market power by imposing unfair terms and conditions on game publishers and developers, that forced up prices for consumers.

The claim filed with the Competition Appeal Tribunal alleges consumers have been overcharged for their digital purchases by as much as £5 billion over the last six years. The estimated overcharge per person comes to between £67 and £562 for the supposed nine million claimants.

It alleges that Sony "ripped people off" by charging a 30 percent commission on every digital game and in-game purchase made in the PlayStation Store. It should be noted there are other video game digital stores that also take a 30 percent cut, like Microsoft's Xbox Store and Valve's PC store Steam.

"The game is up for Sony PlayStation," Neill told Sky News who is being advised by law firm Milberg London LLP.

"With this legal action I am standing up for the millions of UK people who have been unwittingly overcharged. We believe Sony has abused its position and ripped off its customers.

"Gaming is now the biggest entertainment industry in the UK, ahead of TV, video and music and many vulnerable people rely on gaming for community and connection. The actions of Sony is costing millions of people who can't afford it, particularly when we're in the midst of a cost of living crisis and the consumer purse is being squeezed like never before."

Natasha Pearman, the partner leading the case, added, "Sony dominates the digital distribution of PlayStation games and in-game content; it has deployed an anti-competitive strategy which has resulted in excessive prices to customers that are out of all proportion to the costs of Sony providing its services.

"This claim is only possible because of the opt-out collective action regime that was introduced by the Consumer Rights Act 2015; a regime which Alex fought to introduce. We are looking forward to working with Alex and making sure that the regime achieves its aims of protecting and compensating consumers."

