Spider-Man Remastered Sets PlayStation Record for Biggest PC Launch in the UK - News

/ 583 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Spider-Man Remastered has set a new record for PlayStation for the biggest PC launch in the UK, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.

Opening week sales for Spider-Man Remastered are 26 percent higher than the previous PlayStation PC record, which was set by God of War in January of this year.

The game was the fourth biggest PC launch of 2022 in the UK as sales were behind Elden Ring, Total War: Warhammer 3, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Other PlayStation games Sony has released on PC includes Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, HELLDIVERS, and Predator Hunting Grounds. Sony also plans to release Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC.

