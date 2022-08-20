Spider-Man Remastered Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 237 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Spider-Man Remastered has taken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 14, 2022.

Grand Theft Auto V dropped from first to second place, while FIFA 22 dropped one spot to third place. Far Cry 6 is up one spot to fourth place.

Batman Arkham Collection re-entered the top 10 in fifth place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is up two spots to sixth place. Sid Meier's Civilization VI re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Spider-Man Remastered Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 Batman Arkham Collection Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Sid Meier's Civilization VI Grand Theft Auto Online Horizon Forbidden West Gran Turismo 7

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles