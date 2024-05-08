Cyberpunk 2077 Tops the UK Retail Charts, Endless Ocean Luminous Debuts in 10th - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition has taken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending May 4, 2024.

The Nintendo Switch exclusive Endless Ocean Luminous was the one new release on the charts this week as it debuted in 10th place.

Stellar Blade in its second week dropped to second place. EA Sports FC 24 and Sonic Superstars re-entered the top 10 in third and fourth places, respectively.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped three spots to fifth place, while WWE 2K24 was up one spot to sixth place. Hogwarts Legacy, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Minecraft fell three spots to seventh, eighth, and ninth places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Stellar Blade EA Sports FC 24 Sonic Superstars Mario Kart 8 Deluxe WWE 2K24 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Hogwarts Legacy Minecraft Endless Ocean Luminous - NEW

