Switch Best-Selling Console in the US in July, PS5 Takes 2nd and XSX|S 3rd

posted 4 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in July 2022 in terms of units sold, according to figures from The NPD Group. NPD includes the dates for the five week period of July 3 through July 30.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console in terms of units sold, while the Xbox Series X|S came in third place. When it comes to dollar sales, the PS5 took first place, followed by the Xbox Series X|S in second and Switch in third.

Year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold the most units, while the PlayStation 5 is number one in terms of revenue. Stock for PlayStation 5 has improved in recent weeks.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S dollar sales in July 2022 have seen growth by the double-digit percentage when compared to July 2021.

Overall spending on video games in July decreased nine percent year-over-year from $4.57 billion to $4.18 billion. Spending on video game content dropped 10 percent from $4.96 billion to $3.67 billion, while video game hardware sales increased 12 percent percent from $323 million to $362 million.

Year-to-date sales for 2022 are down 10 percent from $33.86 billion to $30.46 billion. Spending on video game content in 2022 dropped 10 percent from $29.78 billion to $26.76 billion, while video game hardware sales dropped seven percent percent from $2.67 billion to $2.49 billion.

"July 2022 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories fell 9% when compared to a year ago, to $4.18 billion," said The NPD Group Executive Director and Video Game Industry Advisor Mat Piscatella. "The total is just slightly lower than the $4.19 billion generated in July 2020.

"Year to date spending has reached $30.5 billion, a 10% decline when compared to the same period in 2021. Subscription spending gains has not been able to offset declines in other content segments.

"2022 consumer spending on video games returned to near 2020 levels in July, after having trailed that year's pace since April."

MultiVersus was the best-selling game in July, driven by sales of the Founder's Pack. Warner Bros. also published LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which ranked third place for the month.

"MultiVersus was July's best-selling video game, driven by sales of MultiVersus Founder's Packs," said Piscatella. "Warner Bros. published two of the top 3 best-selling games of July, with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga also ranking 3rd."

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 debuted in fourth place despite digital sales not being included. It was also the best-selling Nintendo Switch game.

"Xenoblade Chronicles 3 debuted as the #4 best-selling game of July despite digital sales not being included in the ranked reporting," said Piscatella. "It also ranked as the best-selling game of July on Nintendo Switch."

Digimon Survive debuted in eighth place and is just one of three new titles in the top 20. The game was only available for two days.

"Digimon Survive was July's other new release placing among the top 20 best-sellers, ranking 8th overall, despite only having 2 days in market during the tracking period," said Piscatella.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for July 2022:

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo games for July 2022:

Top 10 best-selling PlayStation games for July 2022:

Top 10 best-selling Xbox games for July 2022:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in year-to-date 2022:

