Ooblets Launches September 1 for Switch, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 159 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Glumberland announced Ooblets will launch for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store on September 1 for $29.99. Pre-orders on the Nintendo Switch eShop are available for $19.99.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game belwo:

Ooblets has grown immensely since its Early Access release in the summer of 2020, with new regions, ooblets, crops, story content, systems, and many quality of life updates already released for Early Access players. Now with its 1.0 release, whether players have played during the Early Access period or waited patiently, the team is excited for players to experience the full breadth of Ooblets. The 1.0 release of Ooblets will include everything previously released as well as multiple new locations to visit, new quests / clothes / ooblets, and the conclusion to the game’s main storyline.

Glumberland is also super excited to be working with Fangamer for Ooblets‘ physical edition, available for Switch later this year! This physical edition will include a foldout map of Badgetown, postcard-style art prints, and a bonus sticker sheet for pre-order holders. Ooblets‘ physical edition for Switch is available for pre-order through Fangamer’s website, and will also be coming to other retailers worldwide.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles