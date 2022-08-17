New Tales from the Borderlands Arrives October 21 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 291 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

New Tales from the Borderlands will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on October 21, according to an Amazon listing spotted by Gematsu. However, the listing has since been removed.

It was announced it April that a new Tales From the Borderlands was in development with a 2022 release window.

Read details on the game below:

Take a stand against ruthless corporate overlords in this narrative-driven adventure!

Within the perpetually war-torn metropolis of Promethea, you’ll control Anu, Octavio, and Fran on the worst day of their lives. Help these three lovable losers as they endeavor to change the world (and maybe even save it)!

Face down a planetary invasion, vicious vault monster, and cold-hearted capitalist in this cinematic thrill ride where what happens next is up to you! Meet a motley cast full of misfits, assassin bots, and talking guns in this race to the top!

It’s time to fight back against exploitation and corporate greed. It’s time to make Mayhem your business. *

Key Features:

Decide the fates of altruistic scientist Anu, her ambitious, “streetwise” brother Octavio, and the fierce, frogurt-slinging Fran. With nothing left to lose and everything to gain, you’ll claw and con your way through this thrilling five-part story!

The Borderlands aren’t just home to Vault Hunters, psychos, and weapons-corp CEOs—they’re full of downtrodden, intrepid civilians just trying to get by. With a host of returning and fresh faces, this unforgettable tale is sure to delight fans new and old.

Borderlands aren’t just home to Vault Hunters, psychos, and weapons-corp CEOs—they’re full of downtrodden, intrepid civilians just trying to get by. With a host of returning and fresh faces, this unforgettable tale is sure to delight fans new and old. The decisions you make determine how your story ends in unexpected ways. Whether it’s Anu’s vision of a universe that markets more than weapons, Octavio’s dreams of fame and fortune, or Fran’s frosty plot for revenge—their success or failure depends on you.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles