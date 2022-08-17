Planet of Lana Delayed to Spring 2023, to Launch for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Thunderful and developer Wishfully announced the cinematic puzzle adventure game, Planet of Lana, has been delayed from late 2022 to Spring 2023. It will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass.

"We’re sorry that completing development on Planet of Lana will take longer than initially expected, but we promise it will be worth the wait," said Wishfully director Adam Stjarnljus.

"Planet of Lana has been a passion project for us for a long time, so we want to ensure that when it’s finally available that people are getting it in pristine condition. Plus Game Pass users will get to play it on launch day, which is exciting to us as it means we get to share it with as wide a fanbase as possible!"

View the Xbox Game Pass trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A planet that used to be a place of undisturbed balance between human, nature, and animal has now become something else entirely.

The disharmony that had been in the making for hundreds of years has finally arrived in the form of a faceless army. But this is not a story about war. This is a story about a vibrant, beautiful planet—and the journey to keep it that way.

Explore a colorful world with a trusted companion.

Friendships grow in violent and puzzling terrain.

Programmed doesn’t mean predictable.

Bravely can fit in the smallest of creatures.

Everything isn’t a fight.

Welcome to an off-earth odyssey.

Key Features:

Unique companion-based gameplay.

Solve puzzles with diverse challenges and quirky twists.

Carefully navigate dangerous situations using stealth and wit.

stealth and wit. Use your reflexes and survive challenging action sequences.

action sequences. Discover an epic story that stretches across galaxies and centuries.

