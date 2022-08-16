Evil West Delayed to November 22 - News

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Flying Wild Hog announced Evil West has been delayed from September 20 to November 22. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

"First of all, we would like to thank you for your continued support and patience for Evil West," reads a tweet from Focus Entertainment and Flying Wild Hog. "We are overwhelmed by the incredible reception the game has gotten so far from our trailers and the demo some of you played at PAX East.

"We are working our very best to achieve our vision of Evil West, and to meet your expectations. Evil West releases on five platforms, including multiple generations of consoles. Giving our game more polish is crucial to provide our players with not only good but also

lasting memories. That’s something that we’ve always pursued.

"To ensure that the game reaches its full potential, we have made the decision to delay the worldwide launch of Evil West to November 22, 2022.

"We understand that game delays may be frustrating, but it’s a necessary step to deliver the best experience to everyone.

"Thank you again for your awesome support and dedication. It drives us forward and pushes us to create the weirdest, wildest western ride for all of you."

