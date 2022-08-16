Xbox Game Pass Adds Immortals Fenyx Rising, Coffee Talk, Immortality, and More - News

Microsoft has announced eight more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Coffee Talk, Midnight Fight Express, Exapunks, Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition, Commandos 3 – HD Remaster, Immortality, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Tinykin.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Coffee Talk (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox

Coffee Talk is a coffee brewing and heart-to-heart talking simulator about listening to the stories of alternative-Seattle’s inhabitants. From a dramatic love story between an elf and a succubus to an alien trying to understand the lives of humans, help everyone you meet by serving up a warm drink or two. Plus, Ultimate members can jump right in with Touch Controls via Xbox Cloud Gaming today!

Coming Soon

Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – August 23

Available on day one with Game Pass: A former member of the criminal underworld is lured back into “the life” by a mysterious drone claiming they only have until sunrise to prevent a citywide criminal takeover. Engage in a brutal and hyper-kinetic brawling ballet, using every environmental tool and street fighting technique at your disposal. Level up your abilities to take down the mounting onslaught of bozos, cronies, and crime lords.

Exapunks (PC) ID@Xbox – August 25

The year is 1997. You used to be a hacker, but now you have the phage. You made a deal: one hack, one dose. There’s nothing left to lose… except your life. Exapunks is the latest open-ended puzzle game from Zachtronics, the creators of Opus Magnum, Shenzhen I/O, TIS-100, and more.

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (Console and PC) – August 25

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition is the definitive edition of the critically acclaimed visual novel-style adventure game, now with all-new voice acting. Dive in and enjoy an intergalactic journey that transcends time through love.

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 30

Available on day one with Game Pass: Commandos 3 – HD Remaster sends you to the relentless and unforgiving battlefields of Europe. Remastered in high definition including reworked 3D models and textures, improved controls, and refined UI.

Immortality (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox – August 30

Available on day one with Game Pass: Marissa Marcel would have been a star. She made three movies, but none of them was ever released… and then Marissa Marcel disappeared. Explore lost footage, cut your own path into the mystery, and discover what happened to Marissa Marcel in the newest interactive game from Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story.

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 30

Immortals Fenyx Rising brings grand mythological adventure to life. Play as Fenyx, a new winged demigod on a quest to save the Greek gods. The fate of the world is at stake – you are the gods’ last hope.

Tinykin (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – August 30

Available on day one with Game Pass: Milo arrives on Earth to find that he’s way too small, everybody’s gone, and a day hasn’t passed since 1991! Team up with the mysterious tinykin and use their unique powers to create ladders, bridges, explosions, and a lot more! Find a way home through a sprawling ant-sized metropolis and unravel Earth’s biggest mystery!

DLC / Game Updates

Naraka: Bladepoint – Showdown – Available now

Showdown is a whole new cooperative campaign mode coming to Naraka: Bladepoint on August 5, available to players as a free update on Xbox Series X|S and via Xbox Game Pass. Players will team up, fight against ferocious enemies, and upgrade heroes to face challenges of varying difficulties.

Sea of Thieves: A Hunter’s Cry – August 18

A rescue is underway! Sail into the Sea of the Damned to join forces with other crews, reach the peak of a transformed, twisted tavern and save Merrick in A Hunter’s Cry, Sea of Thieves’ sixth time-limited Adventure running from August 18 to September 1!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Commando Rifle Bundle – August 17

Stand apart from the rest with the exclusive “Pass Tense” VK78 Commando Rifle, four 2XP Boosts and four Challenge Swaps!

MultiVersus: MVP Pack – August 23

This free in-game MVP Pack features the Battle Reindog Variant, the Waterfall Banner, and the Dark Matter Ringout Effect.

CrossfireX: Babylon Bundle – August 23

Attention, Mercenaries! To celebrate the new Babylon update, get an exclusive weapon skin and 1,200 CFP to stylize your loadout. Play free today!

Xbox Touch Controls Added To 16 More Games

Ultimate members, 16 more games are available now with touch controls via Xbox Cloud Gaming! Jump into these games at xbox.com/play via browser, Xbox Game Pass app for Android, or Xbox app for PC – no controller required!

Chorus Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls Coffee Talk Skate Dragon Age 2 Star Wars: Squadrons Dragon Age Origins Super Mega Baseball 3 Floppy Knights TMNT Shredder’s Revenge Matchpoint Turbo Golf Racing MLB The Show 22 Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion My Friend Peppa Pig Two Point Campus

Leaving August 31

Set some time aside to jump back into the following games before they go! As always, you can save up to 20% on your purchase of these games to keep them in your library.

Elite Dangerous (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) Hades (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Myst (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) NBA 2K22 (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Spiritfarer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Twelve Minutes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Two Point Hospital (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) What Remains of Edith Finch (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) World War Z (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

