Dakar Desert Rally Arrives October 4 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher and developer Saber Interactive announced Dakar Desert Rally will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 4.

The Standard Edition will be available for for $39.99. A Deluxe Edition will be available for $59.99 and includes the full base game, the Season Pass, 5 upcoming DLC packs a new map, new vehicles, and two new rally events, all available at a discounted price.

View the pre-order trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Developed by Saber Porto, Dakar Desert Rally captures the genuine speed and excitement of Amaury Sport Organisation’s largest rally race on the planet, featuring a wide variety of licensed vehicles from the world’s top makers, including motorcycles, cars, trucks, quads and SSVs. Take on unique challenges for off-road simulation diehards and casual racing fans alike. Compete online in fierce four-player multiplayer races or navigate the vast wilds in single-player offline.

The Authentic Dakar Rally Experience

Discover more than 30 stages of full rally racing from the official 2020, 2021, and 2022 Dakar Rally with officially licensed vehicles, teams and pilots.

Immense Open-World Action

Compete at high speeds across vast and extreme open world environments in both multiplayer and single-player modes.

Dynamic Seasons and Weather

Dakar Desert Rally features all four seasons and a full day-night cycle. Whether facing billowing sandstorms, blazing desert sunlight, grueling rain and snow, or deep mud, you’ll need to overcome the elements and your competition to win.

Single-Player and Online Multiplayer

Evolve your rally raid career in single-player or compete in online multiplayer events with up to three of your friends.

