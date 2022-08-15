Take-Two Publishing Middle-Earth Game in Partnership with Weta Workshop - News

Take-Two's publishing label Private Division announced it is working on a new game set in J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-Earth universe in partnership with Weta Workshop, best known for working on The Lord of the Rings film trilogy.

"We’re thrilled to announce that we have partnered with Weta Workshop to publish a new game set in the literary Middle-earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien," reads a tweet from Private Division. "We look forward to sharing more about the project in the future!"

The game is in early development and does not have a release date, but it is expected to launch during Take-Two's Fiscal Year 2024.

"We are thrilled to partner with Wētā Workshop to publish a game set in such an extraordinary and celebrated universe," said Take-Two Interactive Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Private Division Michael Worosz. "The Lord of the Rings IP is home to so many remarkable stories, and no entity is better equipped than the team at Wētā Workshop to create a distinctive, new Middle-earth gaming experience."

Head of Interactive at Wētā Workshop Amie Wolken added, "It’s a privilege to create a new game set in Middle-earth, especially one that’s so different from what fans have played previously. As fans ourselves, we’re excited for gamers to explore Middle-earth in a way they never have before, and introduce new fans to the magic of The Lord of the Rings."

