Capcom Reveals Partial TGS 2022 Lineup and Schedule

Capcom has announced part of its lineup of games and schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2022.

The online events include the main show on September 15 at 23:00 JST that will feature all the latest Capcom news and a Street Fighter 6 showcase on September 16 at 24:00 JST.

There are four confirmed games that will be playable at the Capcom booth - Exoprimal, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and Street Fighter 6.

Read the details via Gematsu below:

Online Event

September 15 23:00 JST – Tokyo Game Show 2022 Capcom Online Program – Get all the latest Capcom news in our pre-recorded stream as part of TGS Online!

September 16 24:00 JST – Tokyo Game Show Street Fighter 6 Special Program – Catch all the freshest Street Fighter 6 updates in this live stream!



What will be revealed? Details to follow! Coming soon!

Physical Event

Visit the Capcom booth and try out our latest games! Note: There will be no stage events.

Playable Games Exoprimal Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Street Fighter 6



Tokyo Game Show 2022 will run from September 15 to 18 in Japan.

