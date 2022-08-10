Sonic Frontiers to be Showcased During Gamescom Opening Night Live - News

Geoff Keighley announced a "new look and news" about Sonic Frontiers will premiere at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

"It's true: Sonic the Hedgehog is coming to Gamescom Opening Night Live!" said Keighley. "Tune in live on Tuesday, August 23 for a world premiere new look and news about Sonic Frontiers during Opening Night Live!"

Gamescom Opening Night Live! will be live streamed on Tuesday, August 23 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 PM BST / 8:00 PM CEST.

Sonic Frontiers will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in Holiday 2022.

