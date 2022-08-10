Sonic Frontiers to be Showcased During Gamescom Opening Night Live - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 350 Views
Geoff Keighley announced a "new look and news" about Sonic Frontiers will premiere at Gamescom Opening Night Live.
"It's true: Sonic the Hedgehog is coming to Gamescom Opening Night Live!" said Keighley. "Tune in live on Tuesday, August 23 for a world premiere new look and news about Sonic Frontiers during Opening Night Live!"
Gamescom Opening Night Live! will be live streamed on Tuesday, August 23 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 PM BST / 8:00 PM CEST.
Sonic Frontiers will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in Holiday 2022.
Hope Sega made the smaller enemies die quicker, or make it not a necessity. We really need this 3D Sonic game to be better than Sonic Colors atleast. They can do it and no if it doesn't live up to expectations we Sega fans are never leaving them I guess We are just too loyal but please let this be awesome.