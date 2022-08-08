Dragon Ball FighterZ Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S With Rollback Netcode - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Arc System Works announced Dragon Ball FighterZ is headed to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with rollback netcode.

The game is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

"We are pleased to announce the upcoming release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Dragon Ball FighterZ with the rollback netcode system implemented," reads the announcement from the development team.

"As a result of our continuous testing to include the rollback system, it has been confirmed that the implementation can be applied to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and we have officially been working on its production.

"The PlayStation 4 version will be compatible with the upgrade program, while the Xbox One version will be compatible with Smart Delivery.

"We also expect the PC version to be updated so that users can choose either delay or the rollback netcode system."

