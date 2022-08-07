Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts, Spider-Man Remastered Takes 3rd - Sales

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 31, 2022, which ended August 7, 2022.

Stray has remained in second place for another week, while Rust re-entered the top 10 in fourth place. Raft is up four spots to fifth place, while The Forest re-entered the top 10 in sixth place.

Elden Ring remained in seventh place, Valve Index VR Kit dropped from sixth to eighth place, Project Zomboid took ninth place, and Grand Theft Auto V rounded out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck

Stray Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered - Pre-order Rust Raft The Forest Elden Ring Valve Index VR Kit Project Zomboid Grand Theft Auto V

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

