Street Fighter 6 Trailer Features Real Time Commentary Feature

Capcom has released a new trailer for Street Fighter 6 that features the Real Time Commentary Feature with commentators Tasty Steve and James Chen.

The Real Time Commentary Feature adds the voices of fighting game community commentators into the game to narrate what is happening in the game.

View the Tasty Steve and James Chen Real Time Commentary Feature trailer below:

"Tasty Steve is a Play-by-Play Commentator and brings his trademark hype and charisma to the match," reads the description to the video. "James Chen is our first Color Commentator and will provide analysis to complement the action. Select these two legends for your matches when Street Fighter 6 arrives in 2023."

Street Fighter 6 will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam in 2023.

