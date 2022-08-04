Microsoft Frees Up Xbox Series S Memory to Improve Graphics Performance - News

posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft in a new video spotted by The Verge announced a new Xbox software development kit has been released to developers. It frees up more memory for developers to use for Xbox Series S games and has the potential to boost performance.

"Hundreds of additional megabytes of memory are now available to Xbox Series S developers," said Microsoft's Game Dev team. "his gives developers more control over memory, which can improve graphics performance in memory-constrained conditions."

The Xbox Series S is designed to run games up to 1440p and up to 120 FPS. The lower end console has 10 GB of RAM, however, developers are allowed to use around 8 GB of it. The rest of the RAM is reserved for the OS.

Microsoft also "addressed an issue where graphics virtual addresses were being allocated considerably slower than non-graphics virtual addresses." This means games can now take better advantage of other recent memory enhancements Microsoft has made to its Xbox developer tools.

