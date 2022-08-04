Tencent Reportedly Looking to Increase Its Stake in Ubisoft - News

Tencent is reportedly looking to increase its stake in the French gaming publisher and developer Ubisoft, according to Reuters who spoke with four sources familiar with the matter.

The Chinese social network and gaming firm bought a five percent stake in Ubisoft in 2018 and recently spoke with Ubisoft's founding Guillemot family with interest to increase its stake.

It isn't clear how much more stake Tencent wants to buy in Ubisoft, which is currently valued at $5.3 billion. However, Tencent does want to become the largest shareholder of Ubisoft, according to two of the sources.

Three of the sources said Tencent is looking top buy part of the stake from the Guillemot family, which owns 15 percent of the shares in Ubisoft. Tencent would also seek to acquire shares from public shareholders.

Tencent could potentially offer as much as €100 per share to acquire the extra stake in Ubisoft, which is a 127 percent premium on the average price of the stock over the past three months and is close to its historical ceiling of €108 in 2018. Tencent paid €66 per share for its five percent stake in 2018.

"Tencent is very determined to nail down the deal as Ubisoft is such an important strategic asset for Tencent," said one source.

One source claims Tencent has submitted a non-binding term sheet to the Guillemot family describing the basic terms and conditions of the investment.

