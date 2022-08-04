Nintendo Reportedly Won’t Release New Hardware This Fiscal Year - News

/ 359 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo will reportedly not release any new hardware this fiscal year, which runs from April 2022 to March 2023, according to a publication from Nikkei. Bloomberg’s Takashi Mochizuki wasn't sure if this was based on Nikkei's own reporting or a statement from Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa did speak with Nikkei and discussed the shortages and how the company has not been able to stockpile as much inventory like it was able to in previous years.

"Normally, we would stockpile inventory in the summer to be ready for the end of the year, when it is at its peak. This summer we have not been able to produce as much as in previous years," said Furukawa via a translation from MST Financial senior analyst David Gibson.

"Even if we can produce the volume we want I'm not optimistic that we will be able to sell it all."

Nintendo for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 was able to ship 3.43 million Switch units to bring the lifetime shipped total up to 111.08 million units.

Nintendo did not change its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, which was set at 21.0 million units for the Nintendo Switch and 210 million games. If Nintendo hits its forecast the Switch will ship 128.65 million units by March 2023 and 1.03 billion games.

Nikkei: there will be no new Nintendo hardware this fiscal year, which ends in March 2023. Not immediately clear whether that part of the article is from Nikkei's own reporting or what Nintendo President, who Nikkei interviewed for the story, said. https://t.co/HJVqk9Kbef — Takashi Mochizuki (@6d6f636869) August 4, 2022

Nintendo CEO -"Even if we can produce the volume we want I'm not optimistic that we will be able to sell it all". Guidance calls for the sale of 18m in the next 9 months. — David Gibson (@gibbogame) August 4, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles