Ranking the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Tracks: Wave 2

Here we go again. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the gift that keeps giving, has delivered a second round of remastered DLC tracks. As a reminder, Nintendo will launch a total of 48 DLC tracks in multiple installments from March 2022 until the end of 2023, which will bring the grand total to a staggering 96.

First, some good news: I'm happy to report that this second batch of eight tracks is noticeably better than the first. Where the first wave featured some middling courses offset by a single great one — here's looking at you, Ninja Hideaway — the second wave delivers a more consistently good line-up, with only one mediocre track.

After playing and replaying the eight DLC tracks over the weekend — including beating both new cups on 100cc, 150cc, and 200cc, and testing each course online with friends and family — I'm ready to rank the second wave, starting with the least impressive track and ending with the strongest.

#8

New York Minute (Mario Kart Tour)

Once again, a city course from Mario Kart Tour is the weakest link. Last time it was Tokyo Blur; this time it's New York Minute. It's just a safe, ho-hum sort of course, without many surprises or tension. It would have benefited from additional obstacles — for example, moving cars or more manhole covers, which launch skyward on top of columns of water — and/or short-cuts. That said, the trappings of the course are stellar: skyscrapers lit up like Christmas trees and the Time Square jumbotron showing the original Donkey Kong game, to name a couple.

#7

Snow Land (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

The most significantly overhauled track in the second wave has to be Snow Land. What was once a flat, mostly unremarkable course in Mario Kart: Super Circuit is now, apart from its shape on the map, virtually unrecognizable. The developers at Nintendo gave it a huge visual face-lift, and added a bridge, a forested area, a U-turn area on a frozen lake with a hole in the middle, and a new short-cut. With all that said, it's too short and mostly uneventful. Snow Land is certainly better than its original GBA form, but still lacking the magic of other courses in this second batch.

#6

Mushroom Gorge (Mario Kart Wii)

I can't tell you how many times I played Mushroom Gorge on Mario Kart Wii. It was a staple of game night. I'm glad to confirm the track is as kinetic and chaotic as ever, with multiple branching paths and lots of opportunities for untimely disaster in its end-of-lap crystal cave. In addition, the early short-cut from the Wii version has returned. The only downsides to this one are its short length and the high volume of bouncy mushrooms. Towards the end it almost turns into a Mario Kart platformer.

#5

Mario Circuit 3 (Super Mario Kart)

Mario Circuit 3 is one of the happiest surprises of wave two. It's not nearly as unpredictable or as lively as other tracks, but in terms of pure driving joy, it might just be the best. The backgrounds are minimalist, the spectacle is non-existent, and there are zero elevation changes to speak of, but the course layout is excellent, with lots of curves and short-cut opportunities. This might not be a crowd favorite, but it's perfect for time trials and no-frills racing.

#4

Sky-High Sundae

Sky-High Sundae, the only brand new track in this second wave, seems to be something you either love or hate. But for me it falls right in the middle of the curve. There are some things that are great about it, including its bright colors, food-based art direction, verticality, and sense of speed and height. There are also some things not-so-great about it, including its uninspired oval design, over-use of anti-gravity, and a few too many jumps and tricks. Yet, despite some mechanical shortcomings, it's one of the more thrilling courses; it feels like a roller coaster.

#3

Kalimari Desert (Mario Kart 64)

I wasn't particularly excited for Kalimari Desert when it was announced alongside the other wave two tracks. I carry a lot of nostalgic fondness for the sandy setting, mostly because I played it so many times with friends in high school, but recognize it's not the most interesting or challenging course. Consequently, I was pleasantly surprised to see some big changes to the dusty track, including short-cuts and hang-glider sections from the Mario Kart 7 incarnation and, most impressively, a ramp in lap two — borrowed from Mario Kart Tour — that diverts drivers onto the train tracks and into a tunnel with a steaming locomotive bearing down on them. It makes for a much more dynamic experience.

#2

Sydney Sprint (Mario Kart Tour)

Move over, Paris Promenade; Sydney Sprint is the new top city course from Mario Kart Tour. There are so many things to like about this track: a healthy mix of straightaways and curves; three unique laps based on the three Tour variants; and, last but not least, the music. Indeed, the theme music ranks among the greats in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which is a huge compliment. Overall, Sydney Sprint is a well-balanced, lengthy, and enjoyable romp through the landmarks of one of Australia's largest cities.

#1

Waluigi Pinball (Mario Kart DS)

Waluigi Pinball is a fan favorite for a reason. Like the best Mario Kart courses, it combines a fun and exciting premise with rewarding racing. The event takes place entirely inside a giant pinball machine, with plenty of boosts, sharp turns, and hazards. It all comes to a fever pitch inside the pinball "table" where gigantic pinballs bounce off bumpers and electrified flippers. Nintendo provided some graphical enhancements to this Mario Kart 8 Deluxe version, but mostly left the base track unchanged. Hey, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.





So, that's my take on the Booster Course DLC, wave two. For those of you who've already tried this second batch, how does it line up with your own tier list? Sound off in the comments section with your rankings!

