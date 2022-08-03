Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Has Biggest UK Launch for the Series - Sales

/ 571 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has debuted in first place the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending July 30, 2022. It is the fifth biggest Switch launch of 2022 in the UK.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 outsold its predecessor by a handful of units in its first week at retail and was the biggest launch for the series. Although all three Xenoblade games on the Nintendo Switch have sold roughly the same amount at launch.

Horizon: Forbidden West dropped to second place, however, sales for the game increased 118 percent week-on-week, driven by the PS5 hardware bundle.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge debuted in eighth place, with 67 percent of the physical sales on the Switch. Digimon Survive debuted in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - NEW Horizon: Forbidden West LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Nintendo Switch Sports

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe F1 22 Minecraft Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - NEW Digimon Survive - NEW

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles