Valve Able to Produce Steam Decks Faster Than Anticipated as Supply Chain Issues Improve - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 349 Views
Valve in an update announced Steam Deck production is improving faster than originally anticipated and will be able to fulfill demand sooner than expected.
"We're excited to announce that we're going to be able to fulfill demand sooner than we had estimated for everyone in the reservation queue," reads the update from Valve. "Many of the supply chain shortfalls that affect Steam Deck are gradually clearing up, and we're continuing to ramp production, so we're able to produce more Decks faster than ever before.
As of today we've updated the reservation windows, and everyone who's currently in the reservation queue will get their Steam Deck email this year. Many customers who were in the 'Q4 or later' window have been bumped up to 'Q3 (July-September)' window. And everyone else is now solidly in the "Q4 (October-December)" window.
"As of this moment, new reservations will be in the Q4 bucket, but if these queues fill up it will flip over into the following quarter."
Valve added, "We're happy we'll be able to get Steam Decks into your hands faster than we had estimated. It has been great to see all the positive feedback, impressions, and amazing things you all have already been doing with your Steam Decks. We can't wait to see even more in the coming months."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Numbers please.
As great as that would be, Valve hasn't been very keen at providing sales numbers for a long time. We don't know how many units they've sold of the Valve Index. We don't even know how much money they make from Steam alone, though it's estimated to be in the billions. Not bad for a company with less than 500 employees. Nor are they obligated to provide any numbers since they're a privately held company.
I highly doubt they're selling millions of Decks though, although I am one of those that finally got theirs :) They do seem to be selling enough to warrant more communication from the company than I've seen since they were making games on a regular basis lol
Yup, if they aren't public traded company they don't need to disclose much.
And as long as they are being able to meet demand (well within 6 months of your entry in the queue but ok) that is fine, they are likely meeting their forecasts and having profit from it so it won't be left behind (and even if it were it is a PC platform so you'll still be able to use it for a long time right?)