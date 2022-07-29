Valve Able to Produce Steam Decks Faster Than Anticipated as Supply Chain Issues Improve - News

Valve in an update announced Steam Deck production is improving faster than originally anticipated and will be able to fulfill demand sooner than expected.

"We're excited to announce that we're going to be able to fulfill demand sooner than we had estimated for everyone in the reservation queue," reads the update from Valve. "Many of the supply chain shortfalls that affect Steam Deck are gradually clearing up, and we're continuing to ramp production, so we're able to produce more Decks faster than ever before.

As of today we've updated the reservation windows, and everyone who's currently in the reservation queue will get their Steam Deck email this year. Many customers who were in the 'Q4 or later' window have been bumped up to 'Q3 (July-September)' window. And everyone else is now solidly in the "Q4 (October-December)" window.

"As of this moment, new reservations will be in the Q4 bucket, but if these queues fill up it will flip over into the following quarter."

Valve added, "We're happy we'll be able to get Steam Decks into your hands faster than we had estimated. It has been great to see all the positive feedback, impressions, and amazing things you all have already been doing with your Steam Decks. We can't wait to see even more in the coming months."

