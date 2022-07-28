Goat Simulator 3 Launches November 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 423 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Coffee Stain announced Goat Simulator 3 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store on November 17.

The 'Goat in a Box' retail edition includes the following content:

Physical Contents Copy of the game Custom goat box Goat plushie SteelBook Three postcards Double-sided poster

Digital Contents Game and soundtrack discs Pre-udder gear Remastered skins and gear: Old School Pilgor, MMO, GoatZ, Waste of Space, and PayDay Digital soundtrack 3D printing files (PC only)



View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

This follow up to 2014’s Goat Simulator starts an all-new adventure, once again featuring Pilgor the goat. This time she’s found new pastures on the sprawling sandbox island of San Angora, a place where mysteries and chaos follow wherever you go. Players are free to roam around and discover the island’s secrets or, well, just destroy stuff. This is a Goat Simulator, after all.

Built from the gravel up, this next generation of goat simulation has it all; Goats, goats wearing hats, goats riding a goat wearing a hat. There are also unnatural disasters, secret animal societies, triple jumping and probably any other nonsense you could think up. But truly, what is all this exciting newness without friends to explore it with? In Goat Simulator 3, you can gather as a herd of up to 4 friends to be the goats of your dreams, together. Yes, Goat Simulator 3 has online multiplayer!

Key Features:

Goats – You play as a goat! Pilgor, to be exact. However, you’ll also have the chance to wear the skins of many other ‘goats’. Tall goats, tasty goats, angry goats—all the goats you expect and more.

– You play as a goat! Pilgor, to be exact. However, you’ll also have the chance to wear the skins of many other ‘goats’. Tall goats, tasty goats, angry goats—all the goats you expect and more. Multiplayer – Your friends play as goats too! Goat Simulator 3 has four-player co-op, locally or online. You’ll be able to travel through the world together, cause cooperative mischief aplenty, and compete in 7 fun multiplayer mini-games, and then not be friends anymore.

– Your friends play as goats too! Goat Simulator 3 has four-player co-op, locally or online. You’ll be able to travel through the world together, cause cooperative mischief aplenty, and compete in 7 fun multiplayer mini-games, and then not be friends anymore. Exploration – Goat Simulator 3‘s giant new sandbox has plenty to discover—hidden secrets, quests, collectables and the developers actually bothered to make an ending this time! Use your own four hooves to get around, grind on your butt or buckle up for the ride of your life as all goats can drive cars.

– Goat Simulator 3‘s giant new sandbox has plenty to discover—hidden secrets, quests, collectables and the developers actually bothered to make an ending this time! Use your own four hooves to get around, grind on your butt or buckle up for the ride of your life as all goats can drive cars. Chaos and Reactivity – Cause all manner of mayhem as you lick, headbutt, crash and explode your way across the map, leaving no NPC unannoyed. Toy with the universally recognized four elements (Fire, Electricity, Oil and Alien Goo), test the limits of the world’s physics and interact with suspicious objects for… surprising results.

– Cause all manner of mayhem as you lick, headbutt, crash and explode your way across the map, leaving no NPC unannoyed. Toy with the universally recognized four elements (Fire, Electricity, Oil and Alien Goo), test the limits of the world’s physics and interact with suspicious objects for… surprising results. Customization – Players can fully customize their goat’s Head, Back, Feet, Body, Horns, and Furs with over 300 different gear parts to choose from—from toilet rolls to tea trays… and other actual clothing items, if you want to be like that. Some gear parts will mutate your playstyle by giving you new abilities, all will alter your perceived sense of style.

Goat Simulator 3 is a direct sequel to Goat Simulator, a silly game that started life as an April Fool’s joke born out of a game jam. In 2014, Goat Simulator became a true goat simulation sensation, selling millions of units across consoles and PC, as well as ‘earning’ ports to Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and most-recently Apple Arcade.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles