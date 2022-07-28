Diablo Immortal on Mobile Tops $100 Million in Revenue - News

The mobile version of Diablo Immortal has reportedly earned over $100 million in revenue in less than two months on the App Store and Google Play, according to Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data.

Diablo Immortal is the second-fastest video game IPs to earn over $100 million taking eight weeks to reach the milestone. The current record was set by Pokémon GO, which took just two weeks to reach the $100 million figure. Fire Emblem Heroes took 10 weeks, Fortnite 12 weeks, and Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire 22 weeks.

Diablo Immortal has ranked as the 13th highest in revenue for a mobile game worldwide and the fourth-highest RPG and second-highest MMORPG, behind Fantasy Westward Journey.

The game released in China on July 25 and it quickly became the number one most downloaded app on all categories on the Apple Store.

The US ranks as the number one country for most revenue, followed by South Korea in second, and Japan in third. The App Store accounts for 59 percent of the total revenue, while Google Play accounts for the other 41 percent.

