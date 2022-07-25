Rumor: EA Developing Open-World Single-Player Black Panther Game - News

/ 438 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

There is a new rumor that Electronic Arts is developing an open-world single-player Black Panther game.

The rumor comes from reporter Jeff Grub who says the game is in early development and is "very likely" in production at the new EA studio formed by the previous Monolith Productions boss Kevin Stephens.

"It is a single-player game, it is in very early development, and the game starts with Black Panther being dead," said Grubb on his Game Mess podcast and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle. "The player is going to take on the challenges of becoming the new Black Panther and that seems to be the set-up for the game."

He added, "They’re looking at making this a big open-world Black Panther game."

The game has a working title of Project Rainier and Grubb believes that is in reference to Mount Rainier in Seattle, Washington . That is where the new EA studio is located.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles