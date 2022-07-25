By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Diablo Immortal Tops 20 Million Downloads

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 302 Views

Blizzard announced Diablo Immortal has surpassed 20 million downloads.

In celebration of the milestone, Blizzard is giving away a Legendary Crest, gold, and more for those who log-in the game.

Diablo Immortal released for iOS and Android on June 1 and for PC on June 2.

