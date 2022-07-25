Diablo Immortal Tops 20 Million Downloads - News

Blizzard announced Diablo Immortal has surpassed 20 million downloads.

In celebration of the milestone, Blizzard is giving away a Legendary Crest, gold, and more for those who log-in the game.

Diablo Immortal released for iOS and Android on June 1 and for PC on June 2.

20M demon slayers and counting. ⚔️



Log in to claim rewards like a Legendary Crest, gold, and more. pic.twitter.com/NvjcBjuCE4 — Diablo Immortal (@DiabloImmortal) July 23, 2022

