Ubisoft Cancels Splinter Cell VR, Ghost Recon Frontline, and 2 Unannounced Games

Ubisoft in its financial call with investors announced it has cancelled Splinter Cell VR, Ghost Recon Frontline, and two unannounced games.

Ghost Recon Frontline was planned to be a free-to-play, tactical-action, massive PvP shooter. It was announced in October 2021 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

Ubisoft described the game as a "new take on the battle royale genre." It was set to feature over 100 players in teams of three who will have to work together to complete objectives across an open map that has no converging circles.

Splinter Cell VR was in development at Ubisoft's Red Storm studio with help from Reflections.

Ubisoft did announce in December 2021 a Splinter Cell remake is in development at Ubisoft Toronto.

"Ubisoft has greenlit the development of a Splinter Cell remake that will draw from the rich canvas of the brand," said Ubisoft at the time.

"Led by Ubisoft Toronto, the game will be rebuilt from the ground up using Ubisoft’s own Snowdrop engine—the same engine being used to develop Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as well as Ubisoft’s upcoming Star Wars game—to deliver new-generation visuals and gameplay, and the dynamic lighting and shadows the series is known for."

