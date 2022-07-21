Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Delayed to Fiscal Year 2023 - News

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Massive Entertainment announced Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been delayed to fiscal year 2023, which runs from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

"Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will now release in 2023 to 24," reads Ubisoft's earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. "We are committed to delivering a cutting-edge immersive experience that takes full advantage of next-gen technology, as this amazing global entertainment brand represents a major multi-year opportunity for Ubisoft.

"We also decided to release in 2023-24 a smaller unannounced premium game, originally slated for 2022-23.

"While this additional development time is a reflection of the current ongoing constraints on productions across the industry, we are hard at work to design the most efficient working conditions to ensure both flexibility for our teams as well as strong productivity while delivering the best experiences to players."

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, and Luna.

