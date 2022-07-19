Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness Appears to be Coming to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Lineup - News

/ 239 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The PSP title, Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness, which is a remake of Disgaea: Hour of Darkness, has appeared on the Japanese PlayStation Store with its own page.

Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness is listed as a PSP emulation title, suggesting it will likely appear on the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog that is available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members.

Read details on the game below:

Disgaea is now on the go! Enjoy your favorite miscreants on your ride to school, work, home, or wherever. Challenge your friends through the exclusive multiplayer mode, and prove beyond a doubt just who deserves to rule the Netherworld.

Disgaea: Afternoon of Darkness tells the story of Prince Laharl and his outlandish group of misfits as he battles for the ultimate rule over the Netherworld.

Key Features:

Remastered – Completely remastered to take full advantage of PlayStation Portable.

– Completely remastered to take full advantage of PlayStation Portable. Multiplayer Mode – Gratify your ego and humiliate your friends in the multiplayer mode.

– Gratify your ego and humiliate your friends in the multiplayer mode. New Story Mode – Discover what would happen if Etna killed Laharl. All-new story focus means a new experience and an all-new ending.

– Discover what would happen if Etna killed Laharl. All-new story focus means a new experience and an all-new ending. Fog of War Option – Less visibility, more strategy.

– Less visibility, more strategy. Geo Cube – Outwit your friends with the Geo Cube. Geo Cubes can turn a battle in a moment. Use them well or have them used against you.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles