PlayStation Acquires eSports Platform Repeat.gg

PlayStation announced it has acquired eSports platform Repeat.gg.

Repeat.gg hosts leaderboard tournaments and tracks how players are performing in games. This allows them to participate in competitions without the need to be online at the same time.

The company has hosted over 100,000 tournaments with more than 2.3 million participants. This includes PlayStation Tournaments, which have involved 30 games and over 70 countries.

"At PlayStation, our vision for esports has always been about breaking down barriers for gamers to compete at all levels," vice president of global competitive gaming at Sony Interactive Entertainment Steven Roberts told GamesIndustry.

"Together with the talented Repeat.gg team, we're excited to explore more ways for players to engage in competitive gaming and expand the breadth of our esports offerings. This is just the start of our journey and we look forward to sharing more updates with our community in the future."

Repeat.gg CEO Aaron Fletcher added, "Repeat.gg was designed to enable new tournament formats that are easy to enter and scalable to millions of players. We're thrilled to join the PlayStation team and work together to enhance the variety of tournament experiences gamers can enjoy, regardless of their skill level."

The company will continue to feature games outside of PlayStation. This includes other consoles, PC, and mobile.

