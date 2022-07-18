Warframe Dev Announces MMORPG Soulframe - News

Warframe developer Digital Extremes during TennoCon 2022 announced free-to-play fantasy MMORPG, Soulframe.

Digital Extremes describes the game as more of a sister to Warframe, rather than a sequel.

Steve Sinclair, the director on Warframe, in an interview with The Washington Post says Soulframe will share Warframe's focus on co-operative player-vs-environment combat and procedurally generated environments.

"Where Warframe is focused on shooting, this one’s focused on melee," said Sinclair. "Where Warframe is super fast and crazy high-speed, this one’s going to be a lot more slow and heavy. But it still has a lot of similarities to the genre that we have experience in."

View the official cinematic reveal trailer below:

Creative director Geoff Crookes added, The conceit [in Soulframe] is that the world itself is a little angry about what’s been done to it, and the grounds underneath tend to shift throughout the day. So there’s going to be proceduralism within the cave networks and crevasses and so on underneath the world."

Crookes wants Soulframe have have a focus on exploration.

"I’m chasing that 'short session but high immersion’ thing where you sign in and you come out of your yurt and you are where you last signed off," he said. "But the world feels like it’s been going on without you."

Sinclair added, "Ironically, other titles that were maybe borrowing from Warframe might have been some sort of reverse influence. But Elden Ring has absolutely been a subject of some conversation — maybe to do with camera, maybe to do with how excellent their combat pacing is. And you know, screw those guys, because damn, [Elden Ring] was absolutely fantastic."

Soulframe is still early on in development with the basic concept for the game starting in 2019. Only a small team has worked on the game until February of this year.

The reason the game has been announced so early is that Digital Extremes likes to have its games be "extremely community driven," according to Sinclair.

"It feels disingenuous not to tell [players] about changes and who’s leading Warframe. It’s way too early to announce Soulframe, actually! But in terms of transparency and making sure they understand how we think, we tend to be a lot more open … than most studios."

The developer will be giving a look behind-the-scenes on Soulframe as early as possible and hopes die-hard fans can play an early version of the game within the next year.

