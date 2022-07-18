Xbox Game Pass Adds As Dusk Falls, Watch Dogs 2, Torment: Tides of Numenera, and More - News

Microsoft has announced six more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes As Dusk Falls, Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, Watch Dogs 2, MotoGP 22,Torment: Tides of Numenera, and Inside.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

As Dusk Falls (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 19

Available on day one with Game Pass: As Dusk Falls is an original interactive drama from Interior/Night that explores the entangled lives of two families across thirty years. Starting in 1998 with a robbery-gone-wrong in small town Arizona, the choices you make have a powerful impact on the characters’ lives in this uncompromising story of betrayal, sacrifice and resilience. Drive the lives and relationships of multiple characters in a decades-spanning story told across two intense books.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) ID@Xbox – July 19

A massive-scale, real-time strategy game where you command entire armies on a dynamic battlefield. Conquer multiple worlds across several single-player campaigns; or play with your friends in multiplayer combat.

Watch Dogs 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 19

Play as Marcus Holloway, a brilliant young hacker living in the birthplace of the tech revolution, the San Francisco Bay Area. Explore a massive and dynamic open world offering an incredible variety of gameplay possibilities. Launch the Hack of the Century and give freedom back to whom it belongs: the people.

MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 21

Engines running: give the green light to the most immersive and authentic MotoGP gaming experience ever. More than 120 riders, over 20 official circuits and all the excitement of the official championship are waiting for you. Virtual and real have never been so near in MotoGP 22!

Torment: Tides of Numenera (Cloud and Console) – July 21

Explore Earth one billion years in the future in the science-fantasy setting of Numenera. Discover the Ninth World built on the bones of extinct, hyper-advanced civilizations and leave your own mark on it. Make thousands of essential choices, face the consequences, and meet death incarnated as you seek the answer to the ultimate question: What does one life matter?

Inside (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – July 29

Discover Playdead’s unique indie adventure game Inside, a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has received critical acclaim for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack, and unsettling atmosphere.

In Case You Missed It

Garden Story (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – Available now

Relax and enjoy the fruits of your labor in this charming action-RPG starring Concord the grape. As the newest guardian of The Grove, it is your duty to rebuild the village and uncover the story of its hidden past. Forage resources, combat the invasive Rot, and restore the community!

Solasta: Crown of the Magister (Cloud and Console) ID@Xbox – Available now

Discover the shattered world of Solasta: explore ruins and dungeons for legendary treasures, learn the truth of an age-old cataclysm – and stop it from happening again. Tailor your squad to your preferred strategy and maximize your party’s abilities in classic tabletop RPG tradition. The choice is yours.

DLC / Game Updates

Age of Empires IV Season Two: Map Monsters – Available now

Age of Empires IV is back with its second season: Map Monsters! The Season Two update brings with it several community-requested customization options, allowing players to customize their matchmaking experiences and spend more time with their preferred maps with the Map Preference System, play their way with expansive Fully Remappable Hotkey options, and personalize details in-game and on the mini-map with the Player Color Picker. Learn more here.

Astroneer: Rails Update – Available now

Rails are finally coming to Astroneer! Complete new missions and build complex automated rail systems, bringing a new mode of transportation to Astroneer that excels at efficiency and convenience.

Minecraft Preview – Available now

Check out Minecraft features early with Game Pass on Console and PC! Minecraft Preview allows you to experience unreleased upcoming Minecraft features, fresh from the development team at Mojang Studios! Learn more here.

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels – July 19

Calling all daredevil drivers and creators! Blast off to the visually stunning, exhilarating new Horizon Hot Wheels Park in the clouds high above Mexico. Experience the fastest, most extreme tracks ever devised. Design, build, and share your own Hot Wheels adventure with 80 distinct, snappable track pieces. Race 10 amazing new cars including the lightning fast 2021 Hennessey Venom F5 and the iconic 2000 Hot Wheels Deora II. Plus, Game Pass members can save 10% on the Premium Add-Ons Bundle and get immediate access!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Minecraft: Swamp Dweller’s Bundle – July 26

Are you feeling froggy? Look the part by getting your sticky webbed fingers on the new Muddy Sweater and matching Muddy Waders along with the Hoppin’ emote! Once you claim, you can access these emotes via the Dressing Room!

Fall Guys: Coconut Milk Costume – August 2

Relax, take a sip, and get ready to grace the Blunderdome with your tropical presence in the all-new Coconut Milk Costume!

Century: Age of Ashes – Krød Slaglands Dragon Bundle – August 2

Unleash bestial power with the Krød Slaglands dragon and its Nightfiend armour, the Skeldian Relic Player Icon, and a 3-Day XP Booster.

Xbox Touch Controls Added to 12 More Games

Ultimate members, 12 more games are available this month to play with touch controls via Xbox Cloud Gaming, including returning fan favorites from Yakuza and As Dusk Falls on day one! Jump into these games at xbox.com/play via browser, Xbox Game Pass app for Android, or Xbox app for PC – no controller required!

Citizen Sleeper

Disc Room

Escape Academy

Garden Story

Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)

(Game Preview) Lost In Random

Spacelines from the Far Out

Umurangi Generation

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

As Dusk Falls – Available July 19

Leaving July 31

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon, so be sure to jump back in and show them some love before they go. If you would like to keep them in your library, remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20%!

Dodgeball Academia (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Katamari Damacy Reroll (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Lumines Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Omno (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Console, and PC)

